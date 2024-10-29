Middle East: UN chief says UNRWA is indispensable

Middle East: UN chief says UNRWA is indispensableOctober 29, 2024
What you need to know
- Israel's parliament has passed a controversial law banning the operations of UNRWA in Israel
- UN chief Antonio Guterres says he will raise the issue with the General Assembly
- Israeli attacks in the eastern Bekaa Valley of Lebanon have killed at least 60, according to Lebanon's Health Ministry
Here are the latest headlines regarding Iran, Israel, Lebanon, Gaza and the wider Middle East region on Tuesday, October 29:
There is no alternative to UNRWA, says UN chief Antonio Guterres
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that an Israeli law that would ban the UN Palestinian refugee agency UNRWA in Israel "could have devastating consequences for Palestine refugees in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, which is unacceptable."
"In the midst of all the upheaval, UNRWA, more than ever, is indispensable. UNRWA, more than ever, is irreplaceable," UN Guterres said in a statement.
"There is no alternative to UNRWA," he added.
"The implementation of these laws would be detrimental for the resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and for peace and security in the region as a whole. As I said before, UNRWA is indispensable."
Guterres said he would bring the matter to the attention of the 193-member UN General Assembly.
The Israeli parliament on Monday passed two laws threatening the aid work by UNRWA in war-torn Gaza.
The laws would ban UNRWA's operations in Israeli territories, lead to disasscoiation with it and deem it a terror organization.
The legislation, which will not be immediately implemented, is indicative of a new low for the already muddled realtionship between Israel and the UN.
The Knesset passed the bills with an overwhelming majority despite objections from the United States and warnings from the UN Security Council.
The UN agency is the main humanitarian aid provider in the Gaza Strip. The Israeli move could threaten its work in Gaza, given its reliance on Israeli border crossings to access the area.
The Israeli government accuses UNRWA of being involved in the October 7 terror attack, claiming that the aid organization has been infiltrated by Hamas.
The allegations prompted several donor countries — including the US, the EU and Germany — to suspend contributions to UNRWA.
The UN launched an internal investigation into the allegations. In a statement published on August 5, 2024, it said that nine UNRWA employees had been dismissed due to possible involvement in the Hamas-led attacks against Israel on October 7, 2023.
Allegations against 10 other employees could not be substantiated.
At least 60 killed in Israeli airstrike: Lebanon Health Ministry
At least 60 people were killed on Monday in Israeli strikes in Baalbek in the eastern Bekaa Valley, a stronghold of the terrorist group Hezbollah, Lebanon's Health Ministry said.
The ministry said the toll covered several areas in the Baalbek region.
The region's governor, Bachir Khodr, described the attacks as the "most violent" raids on the area since the Israel-Hezbollah war erupted late last month.
Hezbollah has stepped up its rocket attacks since the Palestinian militants' October 7 terror attack, which triggered Israel's military assault in Gaza.
Israel has vowed to cripple Hezbollah, which is considered a terrorist organization by the US, Germany and several Sunni Arab countries. The EU lists the group's armed wing as a terrorist entity.
mfi/kb (AFP, Reuters, AP)