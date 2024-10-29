Middle East: UN chief says UNRWA is indispensable

Skip next section There is no alternative to UNRWA, says UN chief Antonio Guterres

There is no alternative to UNRWA, says UN chief Antonio Guterres

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he will raise the issue of banning UNRWA at the General Assembly Image: William Volcov/ZUMA Press Wire/picture alliance

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that an Israeli law that would ban the UN Palestinian refugee agency UNRWA in Israel "could have devastating consequences for Palestine refugees in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, which is unacceptable."

"In the midst of all the upheaval, UNRWA, more than ever, is indispensable. UNRWA, more than ever, is irreplaceable," UN Guterres said in a statement.

"There is no alternative to UNRWA," he added.

"The implementation of these laws would be detrimental for the resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and for peace and security in the region as a whole. As I said before, UNRWA is indispensable."

Guterres said he would bring the matter to the attention of the 193-member UN General Assembly.

The Israeli parliament on Monday passed two laws threatening the aid work by UNRWA in war-torn Gaza.

The laws would ban UNRWA's operations in Israeli territories, lead to disasscoiation with it and deem it a terror organization.

The legislation, which will not be immediately implemented, is indicative of a new low for the already muddled realtionship between Israel and the UN.

The Knesset passed the bills with an overwhelming majority despite objections from the United States and warnings from the UN Security Council.

The UN agency is the main humanitarian aid provider in the Gaza Strip. The Israeli move could threaten its work in Gaza, given its reliance on Israeli border crossings to access the area.

The Israeli government accuses UNRWA of being involved in the October 7 terror attack, claiming that the aid organization has been infiltrated by Hamas.

The allegations prompted several donor countries — including the US, the EU and Germany — to suspend contributions to UNRWA.

The UN launched an internal investigation into the allegations. In a statement published on August 5, 2024, it said that nine UNRWA employees had been dismissed due to possible involvement in the Hamas-led attacks against Israel on October 7, 2023.

Allegations against 10 other employees could not be substantiated.