Middle East: UN aid chief condemns 'daily cruelty' in Gaza

Joyce Msuya, interim chief of the UN humanitarian agency OCHA, said "the daily cruelty we see in Gaza seems to have no limits."

Meanwhile, a group of eight charities accused Israel of failing to comply with a US demand to facilitate the flow of relief into the war-torn territory. They said the humanitarian situation had reached the lowest point since the war begin in October 2023.

Israel's newly appointed defense minister said Israel will continue to hit Hezbollah with "full force." He has also suggested that Iran's nuclear sites are now vulnerable to attack.

Health officials in Gaza and Lebanon said scores of people were killed in Israeli airstrikes. Israel said it targeted Hezbollah infrastructure in Lebanon.

This is a roundup of the latest developments in the conflicts in the Middle East on November 12, 2024: