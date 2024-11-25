  1. Skip to content
Middle East: UAE arrests Uzbek citizens over rabbi killing

Published November 25, 2024last updated November 25, 2024

While no motive was given by the UAE authorities, Israel's Foreign Ministry believes antisemitism was behind the killing in Dubai of an Israeli-Moldovan rabbi. DW has the latest.

The Rimon Market kosher store managed by Zvi Kogan
The rabbi who was killed, Zvi Kogan, managed a Kosher store in Dubai Image: Alexander Cornwell/REUTERS
What you need to know

  • The UAE said police had arrested three Uzbek nationals on suspicion of killing an Israeli-Moldovan rabbi
  • Lebanon cease-fire could come "within days," Israel's US ambassador says 
  • G7 leaders discuss Middle East during meeting in Italy

Here's a look at the latest in Israel, Lebanon, Gaza and other parts of the Middle East for Monday, November 25:

November 25, 2024

Israel, Hezbollah 'close to deal,' ambassador to US says

Israel’s ambassador to the US, Mike Herzog, told Israeli Army Radio on Monday a cease-fire deal between Israeland Lebanon-based Islamist group Hezbollahcould be reached “within days.”

According to Herzog, there are still "points to finalize." He said any deal requires the government’s agreement, but that "we are close to a deal" that can be sealed “within days."

The deal seeks to push Hezbollah and Israeli troops out of southern Lebanon.

Hezbollah is a Shiite political party in Lebanon that is also a militant organization. It is supported by Iran.

Hezbollah is deemed a terrorist organization by the US, Germany and several Sunni Arab countries, whereas the EU lists only its armed wing as a terror group.  

November 25, 2024

UAE says Uzbek citizens arrested over killing of Israeli rabbi in Dubai

The United Arab Emirates said Monday police arrested three Uzbek nationals for the killing of an Israeli-Moldovan rabbi, with the country’s Interior Ministry offering no motive for the slaying of Zvi Kogan.

Israeliauthorities say the motive for the killing was that Kogan was Jewish.

Israeli rabbi Zvi Kogan, who managed a Kosher store in Dubai, before he was found dead
Zvi Kogan was only 28 years old Image: @dudikepler via REUTERS

Kogan, 28, was an ultra-Orthodox rabbi who went missing on Thursday. He ran a kosher story in the city of Dubai, where Israelis have flocked for commerce and tourism since the two countries forged diplomatic ties in the 2020 Abraham Accords. 

fmt/wd (Reuters, AFP, AP, dpa) 

