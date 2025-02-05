Middle East: Trump's Gaza takeover remarks met with backlash

Skip next section US top diplomat says US stands ready to 'Make Gaza Beautiful Again'

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio appeared to back Trump's plans for a US takeover of Gaza.

"Gaza MUST BE FREE from Hamas. As @POTUS [US President Donald Trump] shared today, the United States stands ready to lead and Make Gaza Beautiful Again," Rubio posted on X.

Trump has floated suggestions of Palestinian displacement since January 25 but has not offered much more detail.