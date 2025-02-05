Middle East: Trump's Gaza takeover remarks met with backlash

Skip next section Trump's Gaza suggestion a 'recipe for chaos and tension,' Hamas says

The Palestinian militant group Hamas unsurprisingly says it rejects Trump's suggestion that Palestinians should leave the Gaza Strip.

"We reject Trump's statements in which he said that the residents of the Gaza Strip have no choice but to leave," Hamas said in a statement.

It added that the suggestions are "a recipe for creating chaos and tension in the region."

Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri also warned that such actions could "ignite the region."

Trump's remarks about his desire to control Gaza are "ridiculous and absurd," Abu Zuhri told Reuters news agency.

Hamas, which operates in Gaza, is considered a terrorist group by the US, Germany and several other countries.