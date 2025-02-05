  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
In focus
Donald TrumpMiddle East crisisDR Congo
Latest audioLatest videos
Live TV
Live
ConflictsMiddle East

Middle East: Trump's Gaza takeover remarks met with backlash

Kate Hairsine with Reuters, AP, AFP, dpa | Wesley Dockery Editor
Published February 5, 2025last updated February 5, 2025

Saudi Arabia and Australia are among those rejecting President Donald Trump's suggestion that the US could "take over" Gaza. US top diplomat Marco Rubio has stood behind Trump's remarks. DW has the latest.

https://p.dw.com/p/4q2ci
Dozens of people sit on the back of carts, trucks and vans as they cross back in the north of Gaza after the ceasefire on January 27, 2025
Many Gazans are returning to uninhabitable homes (FILE January 27, 2025) Image: Eyad Baba/AFP
Skip next section What you need to know

What you need to know

  • Trump says US could take control of Gaza
  • Saudi Arabia rejects attempts to displace Palestinians
  • Hamas warns move could ignite regional chaos
  • US Secretary of State Marco Rubio backs Trump, says "Make Gaza Beautiful Again"  

Here's the latest on the world's reaction to Trump's Gaza remarks and other developments in the Middle East region. 

Skip next section US top diplomat says US stands ready to 'Make Gaza Beautiful Again'
February 5, 2025

US top diplomat says US stands ready to 'Make Gaza Beautiful Again'

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio appeared to back Trump's plans for a US takeover of Gaza. 

"Gaza MUST BE FREE from Hamas. As @POTUS [US President Donald Trump] shared today, the United States stands ready to lead and Make Gaza Beautiful Again," Rubio posted on X. 

Trump has floated suggestions of Palestinian displacement since January 25 but has not offered much more detail.

https://p.dw.com/p/4q2g1
Skip next section Australia still backs two-state solution in the Middle East
February 5, 2025

Australia still backs two-state solution in the Middle East

Kate Hairsine with Reuters

Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says his government continues to support a two-state solution in the Middle East, "where both Israelis and Palestinians could live in peace and security."

"We've supported a ceasefire, we've supported hostages being released and we've supported aid getting into Gaza," Albanese told reporters on Wednesday. 

The Australian prime minister didn't respond to questions about what he made of US President Donald Trump's suggestion for the US to take over Gaza and resettle Palestinians elsewhere.

"I'm not going to have a running commentary on statements by the president of the United States," he said. "I've made that very clear."

https://p.dw.com/p/4q2fl
Skip next section What exactly did Trump say about Gaza?
February 5, 2025

What exactly did Trump say about Gaza?

Kate Hairsine
Reporters raise hands to ask questions as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. President Donald Trump speak during a joint press conference on February 04, 2025.
During the press conference with Benjamin Netanyahu (l), US President Donald Trump repeatedly weighed in on Gaza's futureImage: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

US President Donald Trump said that Palestinians could "permanently" be resettled from Gaza and that the US would take "ownership" of the Gaza Strip.

"The US will take over the Gaza Strip, and we will do a job with it, too," Trump said during a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday.

"We'll own it. And be responsible for dismantling all of the dangerous unexploded bombs and other weapons on this site."

He described the role of the US in Gaza as a "long-term ownership position."

You can read more about what Trump said about resettling Palestinians and what he has planned for Gaza here.

 

https://p.dw.com/p/4q2gL
Skip next section Trump's Gaza suggestion a 'recipe for chaos and tension,' Hamas says
February 5, 2025

Trump's Gaza suggestion a 'recipe for chaos and tension,' Hamas says

Kate Hairsine with Reuters

The Palestinian militant group Hamas unsurprisingly says it rejects Trump's suggestion that Palestinians should leave the Gaza Strip.

"We reject Trump's statements in which he said that the residents of the Gaza Strip have no choice but to leave," Hamas said in a statement.

It added that the suggestions are "a recipe for creating chaos and tension in the region."

Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri also warned that such actions could "ignite the region." 

Trump's remarks about his desire to control Gaza are "ridiculous and absurd," Abu Zuhri told Reuters news agency.

Hamas, which operates in Gaza, is considered a terrorist group by the US, Germany and several other countries.   

https://p.dw.com/p/4q2e0
Skip next section Saudi Arabia rejects any attempts to displace Palestinians
February 5, 2025

Saudi Arabia rejects any attempts to displace Palestinians

Kate Hairsine with AP, Reuters, AFP

Saudi Arabia says it rejects any attempts to displace the Palestinians from their land and that this stance is not negotiable.

In a sharply worded statement issued early Wednesday, Saudi Arabia's foreign ministry said their long call for an independent Palestinian state was a "firm, steadfast and unwavering position."

"The kingdom of Saudi Arabia also stresses ... its absolute rejection of infringement on the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, whether through Israeli settlement policies, annexation of Palestinian lands or efforts to displace the Palestinian people from their land," the statement said.

The statement was a reaction to Tuesday's announcement by US President Donald Trump, who suggested the United States could take over the war-ravaged Gaza Strip after the Palestinians are resettled elsewhere and develop it economically. 

Some 2 million people live in the Gaza Strip, much of which has been destroyed after Israel's war on Hamas. Israel's operations against Gaza came after the October 7, 2023, terror attacks by Hamas on Israel. 

Saudi Arabia has supported the Palestinians having an independent state comprised of the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, with east Jerusalem as their capital.

https://p.dw.com/p/4q2cq
Kate Hairsine Australian-born journalist and senior editor who mainly focuses on Africa.