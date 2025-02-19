  1. Skip to content
Middle East: Trump's Gaza plan rejected by UAE

Published February 19, 2025last updated February 19, 2025

The UAE President told US Secretary of State Marco Rubio they oppose a plan to displace Palestinians from Gaza. His statement on the issue comes ahead of a key summit in Saudi Arabia. Follow DW for more.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio walks with United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan
Rubio met the leader of the United Arab Emirates on the last leg of his Middle East tourImage: Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS
What you need to know

UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan told US Secretary of State Marco Rubio that his country rejects displacing Palestinians from their land.

This discussion comes ahead of a key summit in Saudi Arabia to address US President Donald Trump's plan to relocate Gaza's inhabitants.

This is a roundup of the latest developments in Israel, Gaza and the wider Middle East on Wednesday, February 19, 2025.

February 19, 2025

Trump's Gaza plan rejected by UAE

Rubio visits Abu Dhabi's Abrahamic Family House, which houses a Catholic church, a Jewish synagogue and an Islamic mosque
Rubio visited the United Arab Emirates on the final leg of his first Middle East tourImage: Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS/AP/dpa/picture alliance

United Arab Emirates President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan informed visiting US Secretary of State Marco Rubio that his country rejects the displacement of Palestinians from their land.

Rubio's visit to the UAE comes ahead of a Friday summit in Saudi Arabia of the six-state Gulf Cooperation Council, Egypt, and Jordan, in order to respond to US President Donald Trump's plan for post-war Gaza.

Trump has proposed "taking over" the Palestinian enclave and relocating its 2.4 million inhabitants, primarily to neighboring Jordan and Egypt. He described Gaza as uninhabitable.

Reconstruction in Gaza is clearly necessary. After over a year of Israeli bombardment — in retaliation for the October 7, 2023, attacks by the Gaza-based militant group Hamas — much of the enclave lies in ruins. A fragile ceasefire is currently in effect.

February 19, 2025

Hamas increase number of hostages to be freed Saturday

Hamas will release six living Israeli hostages on Saturday, doubling the number initially planned.

These are the last living hostages set to be freed under the first phase of the ceasefire that started in January. 

The militants reportedly increased the number after Israel allowed mobile homes and construction equipment into the devastated Gaza Strip.

The hostages are expected to be released in exchange for Palestinian prisoners held by Israel.

The warring sides have yet to negotiate a second, more challenging phase of the ceasefire.

February 19, 2025

Hamas says it will return Bibas family bodies

Louis Oelofse with AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters | Kieran Burke Editor
Yarden Bibas, 34, who has been held hostage in Gaza is escorted by Hamas fighters before being handed over to the Red Cross in Khan Younis on February 1.
Bibas was taken from his home on Kibbutz Nir Oz on October 7 (FILE: February 1, 2025)Image: Abdel Kareem/AP Photo/picture alliance

Hamas has announced plans to return the bodies of four hostages on Thursday, including the two youngest captives. 

According to Hamas leader Khalil al-Hayya, the bodies to be released include those of Shiri Bibas and her young children, Kfir and Ariel.

They were nine-months and four-years-old when they were taken during the October 7, 2023 terror attack on Israel.

Hamas claims that three members of the Bibas family were killed in Israeli attacks during the early months of the war in Gaza, but Israel has not confirmed their deaths.

"In the past few hours, we have been in turmoil," surviving members of the Bibas family said in a statement released Tuesday by a group representing the relatives of hostages.

"Until we receive definitive confirmation, our journey is not over."

The children's father, Yarden, was released by Hamas earlier this month.

