Middle East: Thousands flee in Lebanon amid Israeli strikes

The Israeli army said it had hit dozens of Hezbollah targets Tuesday overnight, after it launched an attack in southern Lebanon on Monday. Lebanese authorities say nearly 500 people were killed in the Israeli strikes.

Hezbollah said it had hit several Israeli military targets, including an explosives factory inside Israel.

Tens of thousands in southern Lebanon are fleeing the area, packing people and belongings into cars and causing major traffic jams as they head towards the north of the country.

The cross-border conflict between Israel and Hezbollah has escalated just days after the militant group's leaders were hit by explosions on their electronic devices.

Here are the main events happening in the Israel-Hamas war and the wider Middle East on Tuesday, September 24, 2024: