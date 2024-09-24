Middle East: Thousands flee in Lebanon amid Israeli strikes

Middle East: Thousands flee in Lebanon amid Israeli strikesPublished September 24, 2024last updated September 24, 2024
What you need to know
The Israeli army said it had hit dozens of Hezbollah targets Tuesday overnight, after it launched an attack in southern Lebanon on Monday. Lebanese authorities say nearly 500 people were killed in the Israeli strikes.
Hezbollah said it had hit several Israeli military targets, including an explosives factory inside Israel.
Tens of thousands in southern Lebanon are fleeing the area, packing people and belongings into cars and causing major traffic jams as they head towards the north of the country.
The cross-border conflict between Israel and Hezbollah has escalated just days after the militant group's leaders were hit by explosions on their electronic devices.
Here are the main events happening in the Israel-Hamas war and the wider Middle East on Tuesday, September 24, 2024:
Qatar suspends flights to Lebanon
Qatar Airways said on Tuesday that it had suspended flights to Beirut for the day as tensions escalated between Israel and Hezbollah.
"Due to the ongoing situation in Lebanon, Qatar Airways has temporarily suspended flights to and from Beirut Rafic Hariri International Airport until September 25," the Qatari national carrier said in a statement. "The safety of our passengers remains our highest priority."
Last week, Qatar Airways announced a ban on pagers and walkie-talkies on its Beirut flights following the communications device explosions that killed 37 people and wounded thousands over two days.
Lufthansa, Germany's national carrier, and Air France have also suspended or extended their suspension of flights to Beirut in recent days.
Hezbollah says rockets strike Israel explosives factory
Hezbollah said on Tuesday that it had attacked several Israeli military targets with rockets Tuesday morning, including an explosives factory 60 kilometers (37 miles) into Israel.
The militant group said it had attacked the explosives factory around 4 a.m. (0100 UTC) and the Megiddo airfield three separate times overnight.
Israel's military said that sirens warning of Hezbollah rocket fire sounded across northern Israel, including in the port city of Haifa, and in the northern part of the occupied West Bank, the military said.
Some 60,000 people have been evacuated from northern Israel as a result of the cross-border fighting.
Thousands flee southern Lebanon amid Israeli strikes
Thousands in southern Lebanon packed family members and belongings into cars, vans and trucks in a rushed attempt to evacuate their homes.
A Lebanese official coordinating the crisis response told Reuters news agency that 89 temporary shelters in schools and other facilities had been set up, with the capacity for more than 26,000 people as civilians fled.
In the southern port city of Sidon, cars heading north toward Beirut packed the main north-south highway linking the capital with southern communities.
The last time that Lebanon saw such a large wave of displacement was in 2006, when Israel clashed with Hezbollah, causing hundreds of thousands to flee their homes in the south.
On Monday, Israel warned residents in southern and eastern Lebanon to leave areas close to sites where Hezbollah is thought to be hiding weapons.
Hundreds reported killed in Israeli strikes on Lebanon
The Israeli army confirmed it had launched airstrikes against Hezbollah sites in Lebanon on Monday. Lebanese authorities said the strikes had killed 492 people.
"Israel's war is not with you. It's with Hezbollah. For too long, Hezbollah has been using you as human shields," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a short video statement addressed to the Lebanese people.
Israel had warned people in Lebanon to evacuate areas where it said Hezbollah was storing weapons.
Hezbollah launched more than 100 projectiles toward Israel on Monday, the military said.
Several countries, including the United States in 1997 and Germany in 2020, have designated Hezbollah as a terrorist organization. The European Union designated its armed wing as a terrorist group in 2013.
jcg/wmr (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)