  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Ukraine
Heat and drought
Women's World Cup
EqualityYemen

Middle East: Still no freedom of movement for many women

37 minutes ago

Many women across the Middle East and North Africa are not free to go where they want without a male guardian or his permission. A new report by Human Rights Watch examines 20 countries where women's movements can be restricted, including Yemen.

https://p.dw.com/p/4U55w
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Annalena Baerbock sits with translator headphones in her ears and a coffee cup next to her in the International Criminal Court.

Baerbock says Germany has a duty to end Russian war crimes

Politics10 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

The International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague, Netherlands

Africa's fractured relationship with the ICC

Africa's fractured relationship with the ICC

Crime20 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Paetongtarn Shinawatra, the Pheu Thai Party leader, during the pre-election campaign

Thailand: Who will form the next government?

Thailand: Who will form the next government?

PoliticsJuly 17, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

Picture of protesters holding up signs saying "No Rammstein in Berlin."

Rammstein's Lindemann and Lorenz face fresh allegations

Rammstein's Lindemann and Lorenz face fresh allegations

Music21 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

A Hungarian police car patrols near the border fence between Hungary and Serbia

Eastern Europe: Labor migration is on the rise

Eastern Europe: Labor migration is on the rise

Business3 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A woman without Hijab wearing a red jacket in city of Shiraz, Iran

Why is Iran bringing back its 'morality police'?

Why is Iran bringing back its 'morality police'?

Politics17 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

A thermometer in California's Death Valley shows a temperature of 54 degrees Celsius

Tourists flock to Death Valley to experience heat record

Tourists flock to Death Valley to experience heat record

Climate21 hours ago02:07 min
More from North America

Latin America

A vessel pulls a raft loaded with logs on a river in Brazil

EU summit with Latin America: What's at stake?

EU summit with Latin America: What's at stake?

TradeJuly 17, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage