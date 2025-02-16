Middle East: Rubio arrives in Israel, along with heavy bombs

02/16/2025 February 16, 2025 Death toll from Israeli strike on Gaza rises to 3, Gaza officials say

The death toll from an Israeli airstrike on the southern areas of the GazaStrip rose to three Palestinian police officers, the Hamas-run interior ministry said, stressing the strike was a breach of the ongoing ceasefire.

The ministry said that the three police officers were deployed to the area east of Rafah to secure the entry of aid trucks into Gaza. It called upon the ceasefire mediators to "compel the occupation to stop targeting the police force, which is a civil apparatus."

The Israeli military had said the strike targeted several armed individuals it accused of moving toward Israeli forces nearby, calling on Gaza residents to stick to its instructions and refrain from approaching Israeli troops in the area.