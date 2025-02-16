Middle East: Rubio arrives in Israel, along with heavy bombs

Skip next section Israel, Trump have 'common strategy' on Gaza, Netanyahu says

02/16/2025 February 16, 2025 Israel, Trump have 'common strategy' on Gaza, Netanyahu says

Israel and US President Donald Trump have a "common strategy" on Gaza's future, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday, after meeting US top diplomat Marco Rubio.

"We discussed Trump's bold vision for Gaza's future and will work to ensure that vision becomes a reality," Netanyahu told reporters, thanking Rubio for "unequivocal backing" for Israel's policy in Gaza.

Trump's highly controversial plan to "take over" Gaza and permanently resettle its Palestinian residents has prompted wide condemnation worldwide and warnings of "ethnic cleansing," including from United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Palestinian authority leaders and Arab countries including Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia and Qatar widely rejected the plan. Egypt is spearheading an alternative Gaza reconstruction plan that ensures Palestinians do not leave the devastated enclave.

Rubio also said on Sunday that the Palestinian militant group Hamas "must be eliminated" and that Iran was the "single greatest source of instability of the region."