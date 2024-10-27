Middle East: Attack near Israeli army base injures dozens

Skip next section Israeli military: Four soldiers killed in fighting in Lebanon

The Israelimilitary said four soldiers have been killed in fighting in southern Lebanon, with five others being severely wounded.

According to Israeli media, the four were killed as a result of confronting Hezbollah militants in one of southern Lebanon’s Shiite villages.

The total number of Israeli soldiers killed in the October 7 terrorist attacks in 2023, and the wars that followed in Gaza and Lebanon, stands at 769.

