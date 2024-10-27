Middle East: Attack near Israeli army base injures dozens

Middle East: Attack near Israeli army base injures dozensPublished October 27, 2024last updated October 27, 2024
What you need to know
Here's a look at the latest developments in Israel, Iran, Lebanon, Gaza and other parts of the Mideast on October 27:
Israeli military: Four soldiers killed in fighting in Lebanon
The Israelimilitary said four soldiers have been killed in fighting in southern Lebanon, with five others being severely wounded.
According to Israeli media, the four were killed as a result of confronting Hezbollah militants in one of southern Lebanon’s Shiite villages.
The total number of Israeli soldiers killed in the October 7 terrorist attacks in 2023, and the wars that followed in Gaza and Lebanon, stands at 769.
Netanyahu: Iran attack "achieved all objectives"
IsraeliPrime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the country’s attack on Iran"achieved all its objectives."
"The air force attacked throughout Iran. We severely harmed Iran's defense capabilities and its ability to produce missiles that are aimed at us," Netanyahu said in his first public comments on the strikes.
"We promised we would respond to the Iranian attack and on Saturday we struck," the Israeli leader added, referring to an earlier Iranian missile barrage targeting Israel.
Iran's Khamenei says authorities should decide on possible response to Israeli airstrikes
Iran’s parliament convened for a meeting behind closed doors to discuss the country’s response to the Israeli airstrikes on key targets.
The Iranian parliament has limited influence, with the decision making being concentrated in the state leadership headed by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Speaking about the Israeli attack, Khamenei said it should "neither be downplayed nor exaggerated," without explicitly calling for a retaliation.
According to Khamenei, Israel should be made to "understand the strength, will, and initiative of the Iranian nation and its youth," and that the decision on the country’s possible response should be made by the Iranian authorities.
Truck ramming leaves at least 35 injured near Israeli army base
At least 35 people were injured, some of them seriously, after a truck rammed into a bus and a nearby stop in central Israel, Israeli authorities say.
Israeli newspaper Haaretz said at least 10 of people were seriously injured in the attack.
The circumstances were not immediately clear, but Palestinians have carried out dozens of vehicle-ramming attacks over the years. Israeli police said they are investigating the incident.
The attack took place near the Glilot army base in the city of Ramat Hasharon, some ten kilometers (6.2 miles) to the north of Tel Aviv.
