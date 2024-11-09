Middle East: Qatar reportedly pulls out of Gaza truce talks

11/09/2024 November 9, 2024 Qatar pulls out of Gaza cease-fire talks — reports

Qatar has reportedly pulled out of talks for a cease-fire in Gaza, according to media reports on Saturday.

An unnamed official told news agencies Reuters and AFP that Doha would no longer mediate between Israel and militant group Hamas until both sides "demonstrate a sincere willingness to return to the negotiating table."

"The Qataris informed both the Israelis and Hamas that as long as there is a refusal to negotiate a deal in good faith, they cannot continue to mediate," the diplomatic source told AFP.

According to the reports, the Gulf monarchy concluded that Hamas' political office in Doha "no longer serves its purpose."

A senior Hamas official later told AFP that the militant group had not received an order from Qatar to leave the country.

"We have nothing to confirm or deny regarding what was published by an unidentified diplomatic source, and we have not received any request to leave Qatar," the unnamed Hamas official said from Doha.

zc/jcg (AFP, dpa, AP, Reuters)