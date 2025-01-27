Middle East: Palestinians begin returning to northern Gaza

Middle East: Palestinians begin returning to northern GazaPublished January 27, 2025last updated January 27, 2025
What you need to know
- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office has said Hamas will release Arbel Yehoud and two other hostages on Thursday, along with three additional hostages on Saturday.
Palestinians displaced from northern Gaza began returning back to the heavily destroyed region.
- A deal between Lebanon and Israel has been extended until February 18.
The Arab League has said Palestinian displacement would be "ethnic cleansing" after Trump's Gaza comments
Here's a look at headlines on Israel, Gaza, Lebanon and the wider Middle East on Monday, January 27, 2025.
Displaced Palestinians begin returning to northern Gaza
Israel has begun allowing Palestinians displaced by over a year of fighting to return to the heavily devastated region of northern Gaza, in accordance with the ceasefire terms, for the first time since the early weeks of the 15-month war with Hamas.
"The passage of displaced Palestinians has begun along the Al-Rashid Road via the western part of the Netzarim checkpoint towards Gaza City and the northern part" of the Gaza Strip, an official with the enclave's Interior Ministry was quoted as saying by the French AFP news agency.
Thousands of Palestinians have headed north after waiting for days to cross.
The Associated Press news agency said its reporters saw people cross via the so-called Netzarim corridor soon after 7 a.m. local time (05GMT).
The return of vast crowds of Palestinians to northern Gaza was delayed for two days, as Israel accused Hamas of changing the order of the hostages it released in exchange for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners.
Pentagon chief Hegseth holds first call with Israel's Netanyahu
US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth had an introductory phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday, the US Department of Defense said in a statement.
"Both leaders discussed the importance of advancing mutual security interests and priorities, especially in the face of persistent threats," according to the statement.
Meanwhile, Netanyahu's office posted on X that Hegseth "promised that the US would stand shoulder to shoulder alongside Israel and was fully committed to its security."
Hegseth was confirmed as US Pentagon chief in a 51-50 vote in the US Senate on Friday. Hegseth, a prior Fox News host and a former officer in the US Army National Guard, faced controversy over allegations of drinking problems and domestic abuse.
Egypt, Arab League rebuke Trump's idea to move Palestinians out of Gaza
Egypt has rejected any displacement of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip or the Israeli-occupied West Bank.
Cairo's response comes after US President Donald Trump on Saturday suggested a plan to "clean out" Gaza and move its population to Egypt and Jordan.
A statement by the Egyptian Foreign Ministry on Sunday expressed Cairo's "continued support for the steadfastness of the Palestinian people on their land."
It said the "temporary or long-term" transfer of Palestinians "threatens stability, risks expanding the conflict in the region and undermines prospects of peace and coexistence among its people."
Egypt rejects any violation of Palestinian rights "whether through settlement or annexation of territories."
The Arab League echoed Egypt's sentiments, warning against "attempts to uproot the Palestinian people from their land."
"The forced displacement and eviction of people from their land can only be called ethnic cleansing", the regional bloc's general secretariat said in a statement.
White House: Lebanon-Israel ceasefire deal extended to February 18
US officials said Sunday that a ceasefire deal between Lebanon and Israel had been extended until February 18.
"The arrangement between Lebanon and Israel, monitored by the United States, will continue to be in effect until February 18, 2025," the White House said in a brief statement.
In response, Lebanon confirmed it will continue to adhere to the ceasefire agreement with Israel until the agreed date, Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati said in a statement early Monday.
Israel made clear in recent days it had no intention of meeting the original deadline to withdraw troops from southern Lebanon, saying Lebanon had not yet fully implemented conditions.
Tensions had once again been rising. On Sunday, Israeli forces killed 22 people, including six women, as they returned to their villages, according to Lebanon's Health Ministry.
In November, Israel and Iran-backed militia Hezbollah agreed on a 60-day ceasefire, which ended Sunday.
Hezbollah, which is also a Lebanese political party, is deemed a terror organization by the US, Germany and several Sunni Arab states. The EU lists only Hezbollah's armed wing as a terror group.
Israel says 6 hostages to be released, Palestinians allowed to return to northern Gaza
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday confirmed that another six hostages would be released by Hamas in the coming week.
Three hostages — civilian Arbel Yehoud, who is also a German citizen, female soldier Agam Berger and another hostage — will be released on Thursday.
"Three additional hostages will be released this Saturday," Netanyahu's office said in a statement.
In return, Israel will allow displaced Palestinians to cross into northern Gaza starting Monday.
This means that around 650,000 Palestinians in central and southern Gaza would be allowed to return to their homes in the north, which has been massively destroyed amid the Israel-Hamas war.
ess/wd (Reuters, AP, AFP, dpa)