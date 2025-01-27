Middle East: Palestinians begin returning to northern Gaza

01/27/2025 January 27, 2025 Displaced Palestinians begin returning to northern Gaza

Israel has begun allowing Palestinians displaced by over a year of fighting to return to the heavily devastated region of northern Gaza, in accordance with the ceasefire terms, for the first time since the early weeks of the 15-month war with Hamas.

"The passage of displaced Palestinians has begun along the Al-Rashid Road via the western part of the Netzarim checkpoint towards Gaza City and the northern part" of the Gaza Strip, an official with the enclave's Interior Ministry was quoted as saying by the French AFP news agency.

Thousands of Palestinians have headed north after waiting for days to cross.

The Associated Press news agency said its reporters saw people cross via the so-called Netzarim corridor soon after 7 a.m. local time (05GMT).

The return of vast crowds of Palestinians to northern Gaza was delayed for two days, as Israel accused Hamas of changing the order of the hostages it released in exchange for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners.