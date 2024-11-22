Middle East: Orban to defy arrest warrant, invite Netanyahu

Skip next section China accuses US of "double standards" after critical reaction to Netanyahu arrest warrant

11/22/2024 November 22, 2024 China accuses US of "double standards" after critical reaction to Netanyahu arrest warrant

Chinaurged the International Criminal Court to remain objective and fair after it issued an arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

A foreign ministry spokesperson said the country “hopes the ICC will uphold an objective and just position,” as well as "exercising its powers in accordance with the law."

The spokesperson also accused the United States of "double standards" for its opposition to the court’s pursuit of Netanyahu, but its support for a warrant against Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

"China consistently opposes certain countries only using international law when it suits them... and engaging in double standards," he said.