Middle East: Orban to defy arrest warrant, invite Netanyahu

Middle East: Orban to defy arrest warrant, invite NetanyahuNovember 22, 2024
What you need to know
- Hungary's Viktor Orban to invite Netanyahu to Budapest
- China accuses the US of "double standards" due to its ICC arrest warrant reaction
- Israel, Hezbollah trade blows as ceasefire talks continue
This is a roundup of the latest developments from the conflicts in the Middle East on Friday, November 22:
China accuses US of "double standards" after critical reaction to Netanyahu arrest warrant
Chinaurged the International Criminal Court to remain objective and fair after it issued an arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
A foreign ministry spokesperson said the country “hopes the ICC will uphold an objective and just position,” as well as "exercising its powers in accordance with the law."
The spokesperson also accused the United States of "double standards" for its opposition to the court’s pursuit of Netanyahu, but its support for a warrant against Russian leader Vladimir Putin.
"China consistently opposes certain countries only using international law when it suits them... and engaging in double standards," he said.
Israel, Hezbollah trade blows as ceasefire talks continue
Israel and Islamist organization Hezbollah traded deadly blows as their war raged despite signs of progress in the ceasefire talks, led by the US.
Israeli airstrikes hit southern suburbs of Beirut about a dozen times, with the Israeli military saying the strikes were against Hezbollah infrastructure.
In eastern Lebanon, Israeli strikes killed 22 people in five locations, and three more in the south, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry.
In Israel, a 30-year-old man was killed when shrapnel from a rocket struck a playground in the northern town of Nahariya, Israel’s MDA medical service said.
US mediator Amos Hochstein recently declared a ceasefire is "within our grasp," but gaps still remain between the two sides.
Orban to invite Netanyahu to Budapest despite ICC arrest warrant
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said he would invite Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu to visit the country, thus defyingthe arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC).
Orban called the ICC’s decision to issue warrants against Netanyahu, as well as former Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, "outrageously brazen" and "cynical."
"There is no choice here, we have to defy this decision," the nationalist leader said in an interview with state radio.
Hungary previously said it would not arrest Russian President Vladimir Putin either, who is also wanted by the ICC.
Hungary is a member of the ICC and is obliged to act on an arrest warrant if someone wanted by the court sets foot on their territory.