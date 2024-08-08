Middle East: Norway warns of 'consequences' in Israel row

Skip next section EU slams Israeli minister Smotrich's suggestion to halt aid in Gaza

08/08/2024 August 8, 2024 EU slams Israeli minister Smotrich's suggestion to halt aid in Gaza

European Union foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell strongly condemned recent remarks by Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, in which Smotrich floated the idea of starving 2 million Gaza residents until hostages are returned to Israel.

"Deliberate starvation of civilians is a war crime," Borrell said in a statement.

"Minister Smotrich saying that 'it might be justified and moral' to let Israel 'cause 2 million civilians to die of hunger' until the 'hostages are returned' is beyond ignominious," Borrell continued.

"It demonstrates, once again, his contempt for international law and for basic principles of humanity," Borrell added.

The EU top diplomat went on to call on the Israeli government to "unequivocally distance itself from the words" of Smotrich, who is one of the more extreme members of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition.

Germany, France and the UK have all issued statements denouncing Smotrich's remarks as well.

Biden says Israel doing what he asked on Gaza aid To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

rm/sms (Reuters, AFP, AP, dpa)