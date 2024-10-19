Middle East: Netanyahu warns of Hezbollah's 'grave mistake'Published October 20, 2024last updated October 20, 2024
What you need to know
Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu blamed Hezbollah for a drone strike targeting his house in the Mediterranean coastal town of Caesarea.
"The attempt by Iran’s proxy Hezbollah to assassinate me and my wife today was a grave mistake," Netanyahu wrote on X.
The attack came after Israel killed Hamas leader Yaya Sinwar earlier this week and Hezbollah vowed to escalate fighting against Israel.
Meanwhile, the Hamas-run Gaza government media office said at least 73 people were killed in strikes that hit several houses in a town in northern Gaza.
Here are the latest developments from the Israel-Lebanon escalation, Gaza and the wider Middle East region on Sunday, October 20:
Hamas media: Israeli strikes kill dozens in northern Gaza
At least 73 Palestinians were killed in Israeli strikes that hit several houses at a town in the northern Gaza Strip, Hamas media said.
Medics said the air strikes targeted a multi-floor building in Beit Lahiya town and damaged several houses nearby.
The Hamas-run Gaza government media office also said several people were wounded and missing.
The Palestinian Health Ministry said Israeli strikes hit the upper floors of the Indonesian Hospital in Beit Lahiya, and forces opened fire at it, causing panic.
Israel's military said it was operating near the hospital and "there was no intentional fire directed at it."
Another Israeli official said the casualty numbers were likely exaggerated and did not match information gathered by Israel's military.
Netanyahu accuses Hezbollah of assassination attempt
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused Iran-backedHezbollah of trying to assassinate him.
Netanyahu's office said a drone was launched toward his residence in the central town of Caesarea but he and his wife were not home at the time and there were no injuries.
"The attempt by Iran's proxy Hezbollah to assassinate me and my wife today was a grave mistake," Netanyahu said in a statement.
"Anyone who tries to harm Israel's citizens will pay a heavy price," he said in comments directed at Tehran and "its proxies", which include Lebanon's Hezbollah.
The Iran-backed group did not acknowledge the attack but late Saturday Iran's United Nations mission said "this action was taken" by Hezbollah.
Initially an overspill from the Gaza conflict, months of trading fire across the joint border between Israel and Lebanon, where Hezbollah is based, escalated into a full conflict in late September.
nm/rm (Reuters, AP, AFP)