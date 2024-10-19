Middle East: Netanyahu says Hezbollah tried to kill him

Middle East: Netanyahu says Hezbollah tried to kill himPublished October 20, 2024last updated October 20, 2024
What you need to know
Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu blamed Hezbollah for a drone strike targeting his house in the Mediterranean coastal town of Caesarea.
"The attempt by Iran’s proxy Hezbollah to assassinate me and my wife today was a grave mistake," Netanyahu wrote on X.
The attack came after Israel killed Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar earlier this week and Hezbollah vowed to escalate fighting against Israel.
Meanwhile, the Hamas-run Gaza government media office said at least 73 people were killed in strikes that hit several houses in a town in northern Gaza Saturday evening.
Here are the latest developments from the Israel-Lebanon escalation, Gaza and the wider Middle East region on Sunday, October 20:
German police arrest man over alleged plot to attack Israeli embassy in Berlin — report
German police have arrested a man suspected of planning an attack on the Israeli embassy in Berlin.
Commandos stormed the suspect's flat in Bernau, near Berlin, on Saturday, following a tip-off from an unspecified foreign intelligence agency, according to Bild newspaper.
The AFP news agency reported the man was also thought to have connections to the so-called "Islamic State" extremist group.
Additionally, police raided a flat in the western German town of Sankt Augustin in connection with the case, Bild reported.
Israeli Ambassador Ron Prosor thanked German authorities for "ensuring the security of our embassy" in a post on X.
US investigating leak of sensitive docs that allegedly show Israel's plan for attack on Iran
The US is investigating a leak of highly classified documents with information about Israel's preparations for a potential strike on Iran.
US news outlets Axios and CNN first reported the news about the classified documents that appeared on Telegram.
The documents are attributed to the US Geospatial Intelligence Agency and National Security Agency and note that Israel has been repositioning military assets after Iran's missile attack on October 1.
The top secret documents were only sharable among the so-called Five Eyes intelligence partners — the US, UK, Canada, New Zealand and Australia.
The Pentagon acknowledged the leak in a statement but declined further comment. US officials are looking into how the documents were obtained.
There is no confirmation of the authenticity of the documents. If they prove to be true, it would signify a major intelligence breach.
The leak comes at a time when US officials said they would redouble their efforts with mediators to push for a cease-fire deal in Gaza.
Israel's leadership has repeatedly stressed it will not let Iran's missile attack go unanswered.
Hamas media: Israeli strikes kill dozens in northern Gaza
At least 73 Palestinians were killed in Israeli strikes that hit several houses in a town in the northern Gaza Strip, Hamas media said.
Medics said the airstrikes targeted a multi-floor building in Beit Lahiya town and damaged several houses nearby.
The Hamas-run Gaza government media office also said several people were wounded and missing.
The Palestinian Health Ministry said Israeli strikes hit the upper floors of the Indonesian Hospital in Beit Lahiya, and forces opened fire at it, causing panic.
Israel's military said it was operating near the hospital and "there was no intentional fire directed at it."
Another Israeli official said the casualty numbers were likely exaggerated and did not match information gathered by Israel's military.
Netanyahu accuses Hezbollah of assassination attempt
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused Iran-backed Hezbollah of trying to assassinate him.
Netanyahu's office said a drone was launched toward his residence in the central town of Caesarea but he and his wife were not home at the time and there were no injuries.
"The attempt by Iran's proxy Hezbollah to assassinate me and my wife today was a grave mistake," Netanyahu said in a statement.
"Anyone who tries to harm Israel's citizens will pay a heavy price," he said in comments directed at Tehran and "its proxies," which include Lebanon's Hezbollah.
The militant group did not acknowledge the attack but late Saturday Iran's United Nations mission said "this action was taken" by Hezbollah.
Initially an overspill from the Gaza conflict, months of trading fire across the joint border between Israel and Lebanon, where Hezbollah is based, escalated into a full conflict in late September.
mm/rm (Reuters, AP, AFP)