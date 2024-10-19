Middle East: Netanyahu says Hezbollah tried to kill him

Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu blamed Hezbollah for a drone strike targeting his house in the Mediterranean coastal town of Caesarea.

"The attempt by Iran’s proxy Hezbollah to assassinate me and my wife today was a grave mistake," Netanyahu wrote on X.

The attack came after Israel killed Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar earlier this week and Hezbollah vowed to escalate fighting against Israel.

Meanwhile, the Hamas-run Gaza government media office said at least 73 people were killed in strikes that hit several houses in a town in northern Gaza Saturday evening.

Here are the latest developments from the Israel-Lebanon escalation, Gaza and the wider Middle East region on Sunday, October 20: