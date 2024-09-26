Middle East: Netanyahu dismisses Lebanon cease-fire reports

Middle East: Netanyahu dismisses Lebanon cease-fire reportsPublished September 26, 2024last updated September 26, 2024
What you need to know
- Israel is yet to make a decision on a plan backed by US, France, Germany for an immediate 21-day halt in fighting in Lebanon
- The cease-fire aims to make space for negotiations to halt fighting across the Lebanese border
These are the main headlines from the conflict in the Middle East on Thursday, September 26:
23 Syrians killed in Israeli airstrike in Lebanon: Media
Lebanon's state-run National News Agency says an Israeli airstrike late on Wednesday killed 23 Syrians near the city of Baalbek, according to the Associated Press.
The mayor of the northeastern town of Younine, where the strike occurred, said four Syrians and four Lebanese were also wounded in the strike, which hit a building housing the Syrians.
He said most of the dead were women and children
The village is in the Bekaa Valley, which runs along the Syrian border.
Lebanon hosts nearly 780,000 registered Syrian refugees fleeing the civil war there, and hundreds of thousands who are unregistered.
The London-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said on Thursday that more than 100 Syrian refugees had been killed since the beginning of the Israeli strikes in Lebanon, including 23 women and 32 children.
Netanyahu dismisses reports about a Lebanon cease-fire plan
Benjamin Netanyahu's office has ruled out media reports about a cease-fire proposal between Israel and militant group Hezbollah.
"The report on a cease-fire is not true," a statement read. "This is an American-French offer, to which the prime minister hasn’t responded yet."
Netanyahu asked the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) to continue the fighting "in full force," the statement read.
Members of Netanyahu's government have publicly criticized the plan.
Gaza war will press on Lebanon's economy: EBRD
The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has said it expects a further dip in Lebanon's economy in 2024 amid the war in Gaza and other geopolitical turmoil.
The bank predicted a contraction of 1% in 2024, a sharp downward revision of its May estimate that the country's economy would see slight growth.
In a report, the bank said Lebanon had lost more than 40% of its GDP since 2018. The country is currently struggling with rampant inflation, among other economic woes.
The bank's prediction comes as Israel and Hezbollah step up cross-border hostilities in a spillover from Israel's war against the Palestinian militant group Hamas in the Gaza Strip.
The EBRD was founded in 1991 to help former Soviet bloc nations turn to free-market economic models.
Since then, its scope has been enlarged to include countries in the Middle East and North Africa.
US, EU, Arab states, others call for Lebanon 'temporary ceasefire'
The US, the EU and Arab nations were among those to release a joint statement late on Wednesday calling for an immediate 21-day cease-fire across the Israel-Lebanon border between Israel and Hezbollah.
"We call for an immediate 21-day cease-fire across the Lebanon-Israel border to provide space for diplomacy," the statement reads. "We call on all parties, including the Governments of Israel and Lebanon, to endorse the temporary cease-fire immediately."
It also reiterated calls for a cease-fire in Gaza.
The statement was issued after talks, led by France and the US, at the UN Security Council session in New York.
The call comes after a major escalation in the conflict that has seen thousands of Israeli strikes across southern and eastern Lebanon as well as the capital Beirut, leaving hundreds dead. Hezbollah has also fired barrages of rockets into Israel.
The fighting in Lebanon is "intolerable and presents an unacceptable risk of a broader regional escalation," the statement said.
"It is time to conclude a diplomatic settlement that enables civilians on both sides of the border to return to their homes in safety," said the joint statement issued by the United States, Australia, Canada, European Union, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and Qatar.
Lebanese PM hopeful for French-led cease-fire proposal
Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati has expressed hope in a cease-fire proposal announced by France on Wednesday.
Although the details of the French-US plan had not yet been revealed, Mikati said it could possibly bring an end to the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah.
"France stood by our side in the darkest circumstances, the best proof being the efforts France is making today in collaboration with the United States in order to issue a joint communique that enjoys international support and which would put an end to this dirty war," Mikati told the UN Security Council in New York.
"I am here today hoping to come out of this session with a serious solution ... to put pressure on Israel to achieve an immediate cease-fire on all fronts and to restore stability and security to our region," the premier said.
French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said on Wednesday that Paris and Washington were working to push through a 21-day cease-fire in Lebanon shortly after presidents Joe Biden and Emmanuel Macron held talks at the United Nations Security Council session.
Details were not immediately made available, but the idea behind the temporary cease-fire is "to allow for negotiations and a more sustainable cease-fire."
"There has been important progress in the past few hours," Barrot said later in the evening.
The announcement of a cease-fire proposal came after the Israeli army said it was preparing in case of a ground assault in Lebanon.
ab/rc (AFP, dpa, AP, Reuters, EFE)