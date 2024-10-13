Netanyahu calls for UN to move peacekeepers in Lebanon

Skip next section Netanyahu tells UN to move peacekeepers 'out of harm's way'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has called on the United Nations to evacuate peacekeepers from combat areas in southern Lebanon.

"Mr Secretary General, get the UNIFIL forces out of harm's way. It should be done right now, immediately," Netanyahu said in a video shared by his office on Sunday.

Speaking at a Cabinet meeting, Netanyahu said Israeli forces had asked UNIFIL several times to leave but it had "met with repeated refusals."

At least five members of the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) have been wounded in recent days amid fighting between Israel and Hezbollah.

"We regret the injuring of UNIFIL soldiers and we are doing everything in our power to prevent this injuring," Netanyahu said. "But the simple and obvious way to ensure this is simply to get them out of the danger zone."