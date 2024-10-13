Netanyahu calls for UN to move peacekeepers in Lebanon

Netanyahu calls for UN to move peacekeepers in LebanonPublished October 13, 2024last updated October 13, 2024
What you need to know
- Israel's prime minister tells the UN to evacuate peacekeepers from battle zones in Lebanon
- Iran's foreign minister says there are 'no red lines' in defending the Iranian people
- Israeli forces and Hezbollah have clashed near the village of Ramia in southern Lebanon
- The Lebanese Red Cross reports that its paramedics were injured by an airstrike in southern Lebanon
Here are the latest developments on the Israel-Lebanon escalation, Gaza and the wider Middle East region on Sunday, October 13:
Netanyahu tells UN to move peacekeepers 'out of harm's way'
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has called on the United Nations to evacuate peacekeepers from combat areas in southern Lebanon.
"Mr Secretary General, get the UNIFIL forces out of harm's way. It should be done right now, immediately," Netanyahu said in a video shared by his office on Sunday.
Speaking at a Cabinet meeting, Netanyahu said Israeli forces had asked UNIFIL several times to leave but it had "met with repeated refusals."
At least five members of the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) have been wounded in recent days amid fighting between Israel and Hezbollah.
"We regret the injuring of UNIFIL soldiers and we are doing everything in our power to prevent this injuring," Netanyahu said. "But the simple and obvious way to ensure this is simply to get them out of the danger zone."
Iranian foreign minister declares 'no red lines'
Iran's foreign minister said there would be "no red lines" for the country when it comes to defending its people.
"While we have made tremendous efforts in recent days to contain an all-out war in our region, I say it clearly that we have no red lines in defending our people and interests," Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on social media.
His comments came ahead of an anticipated Israeli retaliation for Iran's recent missile attack.
UN peacekeepers in Lebanon should be 'respected,' pope says
Pope Francis called for for United Nations peacekeepers in Lebanon to be "respected," after they accused Israel's military of deliberately firing on their positions.
"I am close to all the people involved, Palestine, Israel, Lebanon, where I ask that the UN peacekeepers be respected," Francis said at the Vatican.
The pope's comments come after the UNIFIL peacekeeping force said in recent days that its troops have repeatedly come under fire in the Lebanese town of Naqura where it is headquartered, as well as in other positions. Five UNIFIL personnel have been injured.
UNIFIL, which involves about 9,500 troops of some 50 nationalities, is tasked with, among other things, monitoring a cease-fire that ended the 33-day 2006 war between Israel and Hezbollah.
Pope Francis also called once again "for an immediate cease-fire on all fronts that the paths of diplomacy and dialogue be pursued to achieve peace."
Hezbollah clashes with Israeli troops in border villages
Hezbollah said it clashed with Israeli troops near the village of Ramia in southern Lebanon on Sunday.
The Lebanese group said its fighters detonated explosive devices at Israeli soldiers and "clashed with them as they attempted to infiltrate" the village.
The group also claimed to have carried out attacks on Israeli troops elsewhere near the border.
Israel's military said it is continuing to dismantle "terrorist infrastructure" in southern Lebanon.
"Over the past day, the IAF [Israeli Air Force] has struck approximately 200 Hezbollah targets deep in Lebanon and southern Lebanon, including terrorist cells, launchers, anti-tank missile posts, and terrorist infrastructure sites," it said.
Red Cross says paramedics injured by Israeli strike
The Lebanese Red Cross said some of its paramedics were injured by an Israeli airstrike in southern Lebanon on Sunday while they were searching for casualties from an earlier strike.
"Following the airstrike on a house in Sirbine ... Lebanese Red Cross ambulance teams were dispatched to the scene in coordination with" UN peacekeepers, the Red Cross said in a statement.
"As the team was searching for casualties to rescue, the house was hit for a second time resulting in concussions to the volunteers and damage to the two ambulances," it added.