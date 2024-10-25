Middle East: Lebanon says Israel strike killed 3 journalists

Middle East: Lebanon says Israel strike killed 3 journalistsPublished October 25, 2024last updated October 25, 2024
What you need to know
- Lebanon's minister of information brands an attack that killed three journalists as a "war crime"
- US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in London for talks with the Lebanese prime minister and two Arab foreign ministers
- Israel says five of its soldiers were killed in action in southern Lebanon
Here are the latest developments from the Middle East on Friday, October 25, 2024:
Israel says five soldiers killed in south Lebanon
The Israeli military says five of its soldiers were killed and two others seriously wounded in fighting in southern Lebanon.
The troops "fell during combat in southern Lebanon" the previous day, the army said in a statement on Friday.
It brings the total number of Israeli soldiers killed in Lebanon to 32 since the start of the ground operation on September 30.
Blinken to meet Lebanese PM Mikati in London
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is set to meet Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati in London as Washington appeals to Israel to keep its military campaign against Hezbollah short.
Blinken arrived late Thursday in the British capital after a three-nation tour of the Middle East.
On the trip, he pleaded to protect Lebanese civilians but stopped short of calling for an immediate cease-fire by Israel.
The top US diplomat is also due to meet separately with the foreign ministers of Jordan and the United Arab Emirates.
The two are seen as key US partners in a post-war plan for Gaza, the State Department official said.
Mikati was heading to London after a Thursday conference Thursday in Paris on aid for Lebanon.
Israel has vowed to cripple Iranian-backed Hezbollah, which is considered a terrorist organization by the US, Germany and several Sunni Arab countries. The EU lists the group's armed wing as a terrorist entity.
Hezbollah has launched missiles at Israel in solidarity with Hamas since the Palestinian militants' October 7 terror attack last year, which triggered Israel's military assault in Gaza.
Lebanon says 3 journalists killed in Israeli airstrike
Lebanon says an Israeli airstrike killed three journalists, in an attack that the Lebanese information minister branded as a "war crime".
Pro-Iran Lebanese television channel Al Mayadeen said a cameraman and broadcast engineer died in the Friday strike, which it said targeted a journalists' residence in Hasbaya, southern Lebanon.
Another outlet, Al-Manar, run by Hezbollah, said one of its video journalists had also been killed in the attack.
"The Israeli enemy waited for the journalists' nighttime break to betray them in their sleep," Information Minister Ziad Makary said in a post on X.
"This is an assassination, after monitoring and tracking, with prior planning and design, as there were 18 journalists there representing seven media institutions. This is a war crime."
Journalists from other media organizations, including the Lebanese broadcaster Al-Jadeed, Sky News Arabic and Al Jazeera English, were also nearby when the overnight strike happened.
Israel has not commented on the strike, which, according to Lebanon's health ministry, wounded three other people.
rc/wd (APF, AP, dpa, Reuters)