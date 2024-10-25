Middle East: Lebanon says Israel strike killed 3 journalists

Skip next section Blinken to meet Lebanese PM Mikati in London

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is set to meet Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati in London as Washington appeals to Israel to keep its military campaign against Hezbollah short.

Blinken arrived late Thursday in the British capital after a three-nation tour of the Middle East.

On the trip, he pleaded to protect Lebanese civilians but stopped short of calling for an immediate cease-fire by Israel.

The top US diplomat is also due to meet separately with the foreign ministers of Jordan and the United Arab Emirates.

The two are seen as key US partners in a post-war plan for Gaza, the State Department official said.

Mikati was heading to London after a Thursday conference Thursday in Paris on aid for Lebanon.

Israel has vowed to cripple Iranian-backed Hezbollah, which is considered a terrorist organization by the US, Germany and several Sunni Arab countries. The EU lists the group's armed wing as a terrorist entity.

Hezbollah has launched missiles at Israel in solidarity with Hamas since the Palestinian militants' October 7 terror attack last year, which triggered Israel's military assault in Gaza.