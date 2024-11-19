Middle East: Lebanon cease-fire 'in our grasp' — US envoy

Skip next section End to war in Lebanon 'within our grasp,' US envoy says

Amos Hochstein, the US special envoy who arrived in Beirut for cease-fire talks on Tuesday, expressed optimism after talking to representatives of the Lebanese government and Hezbollah.

He said he had had "very constructive talks" with the Lebanese parliamentary speaker, Nabih Berri, who has been mediating for the Iran-back group.

Hochstein said there was a "real opportunity" to end the conflict in Lebanon, which has intensified since September following months of cross-border strikes by both sides.

"This is a moment of decision-making. I am here in Beirut to facilitate that decision but it's ultimately the decision of the parties to reach a conclusion to this conflict. It is now within our grasp," the US envoy told reporters after the meeting.