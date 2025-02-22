Middle East: Kibbutz says body of Shiri Bibas identified

02/22/2025 February 22, 2025 Kibbutz Nir Oz says body of Shiri Bibas identified

The body handed over by Hamas on Friday has been identified as belonging to Israeli hostage Shiri Bibas, the Nir Oz kibbutz said in a statement.

The statement said she was killed in Gaza after being kidnapped with her two children during the October 7, 2023 terror attacks.

Nir Oz lies close to the Gaza Strip, and many of its residents were killed or taken hostage during the Hamas massacre.

"Kibbutz Nir Oz announces with deep pain and sorrow the murder of Shiri Bibas, of blessed memory, who was abducted from her home on October 7 and killed in captivity in Gaza," the statement read.

"She will be laid to rest in Israel alongside with her two young sons," it added.

The statement comes after Hamas said it handed over the body of Shiri Bibas to the Red Cross.

On Thursday, Hamas handed over the remains of 10-month-old Kfir Bibas and his 4-year-old brother Ariel, along with the 83-year-old journalist Oded Lifshitz.

Hamas to investigate claims wrong body was exchanged

Hamas also claimed to have handed over Shiri Bibas' remains then, but Israel later identified that body as belonging to an unknown Palestinian woman from Gaza. The Israeli military called this a "very serious violation" of the Gaza ceasefire deal currently in place.