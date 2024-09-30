Middle East: Israel's military says Iran launched missiles

Skip next section Nearly 1 million displaced by war in Lebanon, PM says

10/01/2024 October 1, 2024 Nearly 1 million displaced by war in Lebanon, PM says

Lebanon's caretaker prime minister, Najib Mikati, has called on the UN to provide aid as his country faces "one of the most dangerous phases of its history."

"Around a million of our people have been displaced because of the devastating war that Israel is waging on Lebanon," the National News Agency quoted him as saying.

"We urgently call for more aid to reinforce our ongoing efforts to provide basic support to displaced civilians," he added in a meeting with UN representatives.

According to the UN aid coordinating office OCHA , 90% of the 1 million people displaced in Lebanon fled their homes in just the last week.

OCHA, together with Mikati, launched an appeal for a $426 million (€383 million) in humanitarian aid on Tuesday.

"Prime Minister Najib Mikati and Humanitarian Coordinator for Lebanon Imran Riza today launched a $426 million flash appeal to mobilise urgent resources for civilians affected by the escalating conflict and resulting humanitarian crisis in Lebanon," the agency said.