Middle East: Israel's military says Iran launched missiles

Iran's IRGC says missiles a response to killing of commander

10/01/2024 October 1, 2024 Iran's IRGC says missiles a response to killing of commander

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said that the waves of missiles launched against Israel were retaliation for Israel's killing of IRGC, Hezbollah and Hamas leaders.

Israel killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and IRGC commander Abbas Nilfourashan in a strike in Beirut last week.

Israel is also believed to have been behind the killing of senior Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran in July. Although it never claimed responsibility for that attack, Iran made clear it considered Israel responsible.

The IRGC also said that any Israeli response to Tuesday's missiles would be met with further "more crushing and ruinous" strikes.

Iran also launched a wave of missiles and drones back in April. That attack was widely seen as symbolic with almost all the slow-moving projectiles being shot down.