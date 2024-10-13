Israeli tanks break through peacekeeper base — UN

Skip next section IDF says Israeli tank entered 'several meters' into peacekeeper post

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) acknowledged one of its tanks entered a UN peacekeeper post in southern Lebanon, claiming that the vehicle was backing away from militant fire while evacuating injured soldiers.

It comes after the UN peacekeeping mission UNIFIL said that two Israeli Merkavas broke through the gate of a peacekeeper base.

"An initial review showed that an IDF tank that was trying to evacuate injured soldiers while still under fire backed several meters into a UNIFIL post," the IDF said in a post on X.

"Once the enemy fire stopped, and following the evacuation of the injured soldiers, the tank left the post," it said.

"IDF soldiers maintained coordination with UNIFIL," the statement read. "Throughout the entirety of the incident, no danger was posed to UNIFIL forces by the IDF activity."

Israel has urged the UN to remove peacekeepers from southern Lebanon amid its offensive against the Hezbollah militant group.

At least five peacekeepers have been injured in recent days of fighting between Israel and Hezbollah.