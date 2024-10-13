Israeli tanks break through peacekeeper base — UN

10/13/2024 October 13, 2024 Iran 'prepared for war situation' — foreign minister

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that Iran was ready for war amid increasing tensions with Israel.

"We are fully prepared for a war situation. We are not afraid of war, but we do not want war, we want peace and we will work for a just peace in Gaza and Lebanon," he said while visiting Iraq's capital, Baghdad.

He said Iran aimed "to prevent the escalation of tension in the region and to work for peace and cease-fire" in Lebanon and the Gaza Strip.

Meanwhile, Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein said Iraq was against a regional war spreading to Iran.

"The continuation of the war and its expansion towards the Islamic Republic of Iran and (Israel's) exploitation of Iraqi airspace as a corridor is completely unacceptable and rejected," he said.

Rising tensions between Israel and Iran have led to speculation that Israel could target Iranian oil and nuclear facilities. Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has vowed a "surprising and deadly" attack on Iran.