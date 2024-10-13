Israeli tanks break through peacekeeper base — UN

Israeli tanks break through peacekeeper base — UNPublished October 13, 2024last updated October 13, 2024
What you need to know
- Israel's prime minister tells the UN to evacuate peacekeepers from battle zones in Lebanon
- Iran's foreign minister says there are 'no red lines' in defending the Iranian people
- Two Israeli Merkava tanks broke through the gate of a peacekeeper base in south Lebanon, the UN's UNIFIL mission said
- Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati condemned Israel's call for the UN to remove peacekeepers from south Lebanon
Here are the latest developments on the Israel-Lebanon escalation, Gaza and the wider Middle East region on Sunday, October 13:
Iran 'prepared for war situation' — foreign minister
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that Iran was ready for war amid increasing tensions with Israel.
"We are fully prepared for a war situation. We are not afraid of war, but we do not want war, we want peace and we will work for a just peace in Gaza and Lebanon," he said while visiting Iraq's capital, Baghdad.
He said Iran aimed "to prevent the escalation of tension in the region and to work for peace and cease-fire" in Lebanon and the Gaza Strip.
Meanwhile, Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein said Iraq was against a regional war spreading to Iran.
"The continuation of the war and its expansion towards the Islamic Republic of Iran and (Israel's) exploitation of Iraqi airspace as a corridor is completely unacceptable and rejected," he said.
Rising tensions between Israel and Iran have led to speculation that Israel could target Iranian oil and nuclear facilities. Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has vowed a "surprising and deadly" attack on Iran.
UN says Israeli tanks broke through gate of peacekeeper base
Peacekeepers belonging to the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) said Israeli tanks broke through a gate to enter one of its positions.
"At around 4:30 a.m., while peacekeepers were in shelters, two [Israeli] Merkava tanks destroyed the position's gate and forcibly entered the position" in the Ramia area, UNIFIL said.
It said that the tanks left 45 minutes later.
The peacekeepers also reported harmful smoke in the camp caused by the firing of rounds nearby, saying that 15 troops suffered effects such as skin irritation and gastrointestinal reactions. The peacekeepers are receiving treatement.
The statement said that yesterday Israeli soldiers "stopped a critical UNIFIL logistical movement near Mais al-Jabal, denying it passage."
Lebanese PM Mikati condemns Israeli call for UN to move peacekeepers
Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati criticized Israel's calls for peacekeepers belonging to the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) be removed from southern Lebanon.
Lebanon "condemns [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu's position and the Israeli aggression against UNIFIL," Mikati said.
He made the statement after Netanyahu urged UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to "get the UNIFIL forces out of harm's way."
At least five peacekeepers have been wounded in recent days in fighting between Israel and Hezbollah.
"The warning that Netanyahu address to… Guterres demanding the removal of the UNIFIL represents a new chapter in the enemy's approach of not complying with international" norms, Mikati said.
Netanyahu tells UN to move peacekeepers 'out of harm's way'
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has called on the United Nations to evacuate peacekeepers from combat areas in southern Lebanon.
"Mr Secretary General, get the UNIFIL forces out of harm's way. It should be done right now, immediately," Netanyahu said in a video shared by his office on Sunday.
Speaking at a Cabinet meeting, Netanyahu said Israeli forces had asked UNIFIL several times to leave but it had "met with repeated refusals."
At least five members of the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) have been wounded in recent days amid fighting between Israel and Hezbollah.
"We regret the injuring of UNIFIL soldiers and we are doing everything in our power to prevent this injuring," Netanyahu said. "But the simple and obvious way to ensure this is simply to get them out of the danger zone."
Iranian foreign minister declares 'no red lines'
Iran's foreign minister said there would be "no red lines" for the country when it comes to defending its people.
"While we have made tremendous efforts in recent days to contain an all-out war in our region, I say it clearly that we have no red lines in defending our people and interests," Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on social media.
His comments came ahead of an anticipated Israeli retaliation for Iran's recent missile attack.
UN peacekeepers in Lebanon should be 'respected,' pope says
Pope Francis called for for United Nations peacekeepers in Lebanon to be "respected," after they accused Israel's military of deliberately firing on their positions.
"I am close to all the people involved, Palestine, Israel, Lebanon, where I ask that the UN peacekeepers be respected," Francis said at the Vatican.
The pope's comments come after the UNIFIL peacekeeping force said in recent days that its troops have repeatedly come under fire in the Lebanese town of Naqura where it is headquartered, as well as in other positions. Five UNIFIL personnel have been injured.
UNIFIL, which involves about 9,500 troops of some 50 nationalities, is tasked with, among other things, monitoring a cease-fire that ended the 33-day 2006 war between Israel and Hezbollah.
Pope Francis also called once again "for an immediate cease-fire on all fronts that the paths of diplomacy and dialogue be pursued to achieve peace."
Hezbollah clashes with Israeli troops in border villages
Hezbollah said it clashed with Israeli troops near the village of Ramia in southern Lebanon on Sunday.
The Lebanese group said its fighters detonated explosive devices at Israeli soldiers and "clashed with them as they attempted to infiltrate" the village.
The group also claimed to have carried out attacks on Israeli troops elsewhere near the border.
Israel's military said it is continuing to dismantle "terrorist infrastructure" in southern Lebanon.
"Over the past day, the IAF [Israeli Air Force] has struck approximately 200 Hezbollah targets deep in Lebanon and southern Lebanon, including terrorist cells, launchers, anti-tank missile posts, and terrorist infrastructure sites," it said.
Red Cross says paramedics injured by Israeli strike
The Lebanese Red Cross said some of its paramedics were injured by an Israeli airstrike in southern Lebanon on Sunday while they were searching for casualties from an earlier strike.
"Following the airstrike on a house in Sirbine ... Lebanese Red Cross ambulance teams were dispatched to the scene in coordination with" UN peacekeepers, the Red Cross said in a statement.
"As the team was searching for casualties to rescue, the house was hit for a second time resulting in concussions to the volunteers and damage to the two ambulances," it added.