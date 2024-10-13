Israeli tanks break through peacekeeper base — UN

Skip next section UN says Israeli tanks broke through gate of peacekeeper base

Peacekeepers belonging to the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) said Israeli tanks broke through a gate to enter one of its positions.

"At around 4:30 a.m., while peacekeepers were in shelters, two [Israeli] Merkava tanks destroyed the position's gate and forcibly entered the position" in the Ramia area, UNIFIL said.

It said that the tanks left 45 minutes later.

The statement said that yesterday Israeli soldiers "stopped a critical UNIFIL logistical movement near Mais al-Jabal, denying it passage."