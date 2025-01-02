Middle East: Strike in Gaza humanitarian zone kills 11

Middle East: Strike in Gaza humanitarian zone kills 11January 2, 2025
What you need to know
- Israeli airstrike in humanitarian zone allegedly targeting a Hamas official kills 11
- Al Jazeera suspended by Palestinian Authority
- Former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant resigns from parliament
Here's a look at the latest inIsrael, Gaza and the wider Middle East on January 2, 2025
Palestinian Authority suspends Al Jazeera
The Palestinian Authority (PA) has ordered the suspension of the Qatar-based Al Jazeera network, accusing it of incitement.
"These measures shall be applied until Al Jazeera chooses to act in accordance with basic media ethics, including its duty to prevent deliberate disinformation, ban the glorification of violence, and end the incitement to armed mutiny," the PA said.
The channel aired images of what appeared to be Palestinian security officers entering the network's office in Ramallah and handing over the suspension orders.
The news channel, on his part, compared the PA’s decision with Israeli practices.
The network is banned from broadcasting in Israel after a long-running feud with the current Israeli government.
Former Defense Minister Gallant resigns from parliament
Former Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has resigned from parliament two months after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dismissed him from government, he said in a speech.
“There are moments when you need to stop, assess the situation and choose the course of action in order to achieve required goals,” Gallant said, adding he “cannot accept” a bill currently suggested by the Israeli government, which would exempt many ultraorthodox men from compulsory military service again.
Netanyahu dismissed Gallant in November after saying he had lost confidence in him.
Later that month, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for both Gallant and Netanyahu for alleged war crimes relating to the conflict in the Gaza Strip.
Israeli airstrike leaves 11 dead in Gaza
An Israeli airstrike killed eleven people and injured others in the south of the Gaza Strip early morning, according to Palestinian reports.
Israeli fighter jets struck a makeshift tent housing displaced persons in the designated humanitarian area in al-Mawasi, Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.
The Israeli military said the attack targeted and killed the leader of Hamas’s internal security forces who was allegedly hiding in the area, also adding that it had taken measures to protect civilians ahead of the attack.
According to Palestinian figures, more than 45,500 people have been killed in Gaza since the war began after the Hamas-led massacre of around 1,200 people in Israel on October 7, 2023.
ftm/wd (Reuters, AFP, AP, dpa)