Middle East: Strike in Gaza humanitarian zone kills 11

01/02/2025 January 2, 2025 Palestinian Authority suspends Al Jazeera

The Palestinian Authority (PA) has ordered the suspension of the Qatar-based Al Jazeera network, accusing it of incitement.

"These measures shall be applied until Al Jazeera chooses to act in accordance with basic media ethics, including its duty to prevent deliberate disinformation, ban the glorification of violence, and end the incitement to armed mutiny," the PA said.

The channel aired images of what appeared to be Palestinian security officers entering the network's office in Ramallah and handing over the suspension orders.

The news channel, on his part, compared the PA’s decision with Israeli practices.

The network is banned from broadcasting in Israel after a long-running feud with the current Israeli government.