Middle East: Israeli strike hits Gaza shelter, killing 27

10/10/2024 October 10, 2024

The Palestinian Red Crescent says at least 27 people were killed and scores more injured in an Israeli attack that hit a Gaza school on Thursday.

The building was being used to accommodate Palestinians who have been internally displaced by Israel's war against Hamas militants.

"Palestine Red Crescent teams responded to 27 fatalities and 54 injuries following the Israeli occupation army's targeting of Rafida School," the organization said, referring to a school in the city of Deir el-Balah in the central Gaza Strip.

The Israeli military reported it struck a Hamas command and control center inside the school, without providing evidence.

Israel has repeatedly attacked schools used as shelters in Gaza and claimed militants were hiding out in them.