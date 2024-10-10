Middle East: Israeli strike hits Gaza shelter, killing 27

10/10/2024 October 10, 2024 UN says 2 Lebanon peacekeepers wounded

The UN peacekeeping force in Lebanon has said two of its peacekeepers were wounded when its positions in the country's south came under fire.

UNIFIL said the peacekeepers were injured after an Israel Defense Forces (IDF) tank "directly" hit a watchtower.

"This morning, two peacekeepers were injured after an IDF Merkava tank fired its weapon toward an observation tower at UNIFIL's headquarters in Naqura, directly hitting it and causing them to fall," the force said.

"The injuries are fortunately, this time, not serious, but they remain in hospital," the statement said.

UNIFIL said the main base in Naqoura and other nearby positions have been "repeatedly hit" during the fighting.

The Israeli army did not provide any immediate comment.

The UN mission has monitored the border area between Lebanon and Israel for decades and more than 10,000 UN soldiers from more than 50 countries are involved. Many of the UN peacekeepers come from Indonesia, Italy and India.

Naqoura is on the Mediterranean coast and is the first urban center of significant size in Lebanon close to the demarcation line with Israel.