Middle East: Israeli military warns Lebanese not to go south

Israel's military warns residents not to return some southern Lebanon villages

11/29/2024 November 29, 2024 Israel's military warns residents not to return some southern Lebanon villages

Lebanese residents cannot enter roughly 60 southern villages near the border until further notice, Israeli military spokesperson Avichay Adraee wrote in Arabic on social media.

He warned that anyone who moves to the area in the south "puts themselves in danger."

Under a truce reached on Wednesday, Hezbollah and Israeli forces were to withdraw from southern Lebanon, and the Lebanese military was to step in.

On Thursday, the Israeli military and Hezbollah militants accused each other of breaching a ceasefire that aims to halt over a year of fighting.

Tens of thousands of Lebanese headed south on Wednesday and Thursday after the 60-day ceasefire came into effect.