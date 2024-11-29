Middle East: Israeli military warns Lebanese not to go south

Middle East: Israeli military warns Lebanese not to go southNovember 29, 2024
What you need to know
- Israeli military warns Lebanese residents from moving south to more than 60 villages
- Iran to hold nuclear talks with Britain, France and Germany
- Israel and Hezbollah trade accusations of ceasefire violations
Here are the latest developments in the crisis in Israel, Lebanon, Gaza and other parts of the Middle East on Friday, November 29:
Israel's military warns residents not to return some southern Lebanon villages
Lebanese residents cannot enter roughly 60 southern villages near the border until further notice, Israeli military spokesperson Avichay Adraee wrote in Arabic on social media.
He warned that anyone who moves to the area in the south "puts themselves in danger."
Under a truce reached on Wednesday, Hezbollah and Israeli forces were to withdraw from southern Lebanon, and the Lebanese military was to step in.
On Thursday, the Israeli military and Hezbollah militants accused each other of breaching a ceasefire that aims to halt over a year of fighting.
Tens of thousands of Lebanese headed south on Wednesday and Thursday after the 60-day ceasefire came into effect.
Iran to discuss nuclear program with Britain, France and Germany
Iran was set to hold talks with Britain, France, and Germany in Geneva on Friday regarding its nuclear program. The UN watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), recently adopted a censure against Iran proposed by the three European nations.
Following the censure, Iran announced it would activate new centrifuges for uranium enrichment. Experts note that more than 90% purity is required for nuclear weapons, although Iran maintains its nuclear program is solely for non-military purposes.
Friday's meeting occurs amid heightened tensions in the Middle East between Iran and its proxies and Israel. On Thursday night, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel would do "everything" to prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon.
"I will use all the resources that can be used," Netanyahu told Israeli broadcaster Channel 14.
What happened on Thursday
Israel's military says it fired on suspects at several locations at the Lebanese border for breaching the terms of the truce. The Lebanese military accused Israel of violating the ceasefire "several times." The ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah began early in the morning on Wednesday.
The conditions for survival are diminishing in the northern Gaza Strip, according to the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA). The agency said that the UN had attempted to reach these areas 91 times to assist since October 6, but these were "denied" 82 times and "impeded" nine times. Both Israel and aid agencies have noted widespread looting by armed gangs as well as desperate civilians.
New York police arrested a group of pro-Palestinian protesters who briefly interrupted the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.
They attempted to block the parade route just ahead of the Ronald McDonald float. "The demonstrators were taken into custody without incident," the New York Police Department said in a statement.
lo/zc (AFP, AP, Reuters, dpa)