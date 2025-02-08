Middle East: Israeli hostages, Palestinian prisoners freed

Fernando Arias, the head of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, met with Syria's new leader in a first visit to Damascus since the ouster of Bashar Assad.

"We will broadcast the President of the Syrian Arab Republic Ahmad al-Sharaa and the Minister of Foreign Affairs Asaad Al-Shaibani receiving a delegation from the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW)," an official Syrian Telegram channel said in a statement confirming the meeting.

The Syria Television station, a broadcaster close to the new administration, reported that the OPCW delegation included a team to identify the parties and individuals who used chemical weapons in the country.

Former Syrian dictator Assad was repeatedly accused of using chemical weapons during the country's 13-year civil war.

Over a decade ago, Syria agreed to hand over its declared stockpile for destruction, but the OPCW still has concerns that the declaration was incomplete and that more weapons remained.

The OPCW visit has raised hopes that Syria will be conclusively rid of any remaining weapons after Assad's years of delays and obstructions to the agency's work.