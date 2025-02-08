Middle East: Israeli hostages, Palestinian prisoners freed

Skip next section Gaza death toll rises to over 48,000 — Gaza Health Ministry

The Health Ministry in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip said that at least 48,181 people had been killed in Israel's offensive in the territory.

Another 111,638 people have been wounded, according to the ministry's figures.

A ceasefire between Hamas and Israel came into effect on January 19.

But despite the ceasefire deal, 26 people had been killed over the last 48 hours, and 570 earlier deaths had been confirmed, health officials say.

The war began on October 7 after Hamas launched attacks on southern Israel, leading to the deaths of 1,200 people. Another 251 people were taken into Gaza as hostages.

According to the United Nations, some 90% of Gaza's population of 2.1 million were displaced due to the hostilities, some multiple times.

United Nations Development Program (UNDP) chief Achim Steiner told DW in January that 67% of the Gaza's infrastructure had been either damaged or destroyed after 15 months of war with Israel.