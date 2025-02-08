Middle East: Israeli hostages, Palestinian prisoners freed

Middle East: Israeli hostages, Palestinian prisoners freedPublished February 8, 2025last updated February 8, 2025
-
Hamas released 3 Israeli hostages to the Red Cross
Israel released 183 Palestinian prisoners in exchange
It is the fifth swap of hostages held by Hamas and other militants for Palestinians held by Israel since a ceasefire began on January 19
US approves more arms sales to Israel
This is a roundup of the latest developments regarding Israel, Gaza and the wider Middle East on Saturday, February 8, 2025:
Gaza death toll rises to over 48,000 — Gaza Health Ministry
The Health Ministry in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip said that at least 48,181 people had been killed in Israel's offensive in the territory.
Another 111,638 people have been wounded, according to the ministry's figures.
A ceasefire between Hamas and Israel came into effect on January 19.
But despite the ceasefire deal, 26 people had been killed over the last 48 hours, and 570 earlier deaths had been confirmed, health officials say.
The war began on October 7 after Hamas launched attacks on southern Israel, leading to the deaths of 1,200 people. Another 251 people were taken into Gaza as hostages.
According to the United Nations, some 90% of Gaza's population of 2.1 million were displaced due to the hostilities, some multiple times.
United Nations Development Program (UNDP) chief Achim Steiner told DW in January that 67% of the Gaza's infrastructure had been either damaged or destroyed after 15 months of war with Israel.
Germany condemns Hamas for treatment of hostages
Germany harshly criticized Hamas militants for "forcing" its hostages to speak before large crowds of its supporters. At the same time, Berlin welcomed the release of the three men, one of whom is a dual Israeli-German citizen.
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said it was "intolerable that Hamas has again shown the three men in public... and forced them to give 'interviews,'" in a post on social network Bluesky.
Baerbock celebrated the release of Israeli-German citizen Ohad Ben Ami, noting that his wife, who had also been a hostage in Gaza and was released 14 months ago, "can hold her husband in her arms again."
Chemical weapons watchdog chief meets Syrian leader
Fernando Arias, the head of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, met with Syria's new leader in a first visit to Damascus since the ouster of Bashar Assad.
"We will broadcast the President of the Syrian Arab Republic Ahmad al-Sharaa and the Minister of Foreign Affairs Asaad Al-Shaibani receiving a delegation from the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW)," an official Syrian Telegram channel said in a statement confirming the meeting.
The Syria Television station, a broadcaster close to the new administration, reported that the OPCW delegation included a team to identify the parties and individuals who used chemical weapons in the country.
Former Syrian dictator Assad was repeatedly accused of using chemical weapons during the country's 13-year civil war.
Over a decade ago, Syria agreed to hand over its declared stockpile for destruction, but the OPCW still has concerns that the declaration was incomplete and that more weapons remained.
The OPCW visit has raised hopes that Syria will be conclusively rid of any remaining weapons after Assad's years of delays and obstructions to the agency's work.
Israel releases 183 Palestinians
Israel released 183 Palestinians from Ofer prison after Gaza hostages were released, with the first bus arriving in the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah.
A cheering crowd that included family members had gathered since the morning in Ramallah. Some of the people gathered waved Palestinian flags, while others chanted "Allahu akbar" or "God is great."
The Palestinians who were released had been detained for a wide range of reasons, with some accused of bomb attacks and involvement in militant organizations,
Some of them had been detained for over a decade, with two of them having involved in Hamas attacks on civilian areas during the Palestinian uprising of the early 2000s. Eighteen of the people released had been sentenced to life, and 54 were serving long sentences for their involvement in deadly attacks against Israelis.
But 111 people were rounded up after the Hamas attack on southern Israel on October 7, 2023.
Israeli PM denounces "shocking" images of hostage release
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said it would not "gloss over shocking images seen today," after three Israeli hostages were released by Hamas. Netanyahu called the treatment of the hostages a "crime against humanity."
"The shocking images that we have seen today will not go unaddressed," the office said in a statement.
The remarks come after Hamas militants brought the three pale-looking hostages onto a stage, where they were made to speak in a carefully orchestrated release ceremony surrounded by armed militants, prior to being handed over to the Red Cross vans.
Israel's president, Isaac Herzog, said the hostages spent "491 days of hell, starved, emaciated and pained" and were "being exploited in a cynical and cruel spectacle."
In pictures: Hamas hands over three Israeli hostages to Red Cross
Hamas hands over 3 Israeli hostages to the Red Cross
Three Israeli hostages held by Hamas in Gaza were released on Saturday.
Eli Sharabi, 52; Ohad Ben Ami, 56; and Or Levy, 34, were handed over to the Red Cross — the latest hostages to be released as part of a ceasefire deal struck last month.
They will be taken to Israel and undergo medical checkups before being reunited with their families.
In exchange, Israel will release 183 Palestinian prisoners, some convicted of involvement in attacks that killed dozens of
people and including 18 serving life sentences and 111 detained in Gaza during the war, according to Hamas.
What Trump's 'Gaza takeover' plan means for the ceasefire
The exchange, comes against the backdrop of uncertainty over the Israel-Hamas ceasefire.
Despite initial challenges the deal has held firm since its implementation nearly three weeks ago.
However, there are fresh concerns how long it might last following US President Donald Trump's unexpected proposal to relocate
Palestinians from Gaza and transform the enclave into the "Riviera of the Middle East" under US administration.
Arab states and Palestinian groups have unanimously rejected Trump's proposal, while Israel welcomed it.
Read more: Could Trump's proposal plan bring peace?
Trump administration approves arms sales to Israel
The US government has approved $7.4 billion (€7.6 billion) in military sales to Israel on Friday despite a request from Democratic lawmakers to pause the sale for more information.
One sale, for $6.75 billion, is an array of munitions, guidance kits and other related equipment. The other arms package is for 3,000 Hellfire missiles and related equipment for an estimated cost of $660 million.
The announcement comes days after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited US President Donald Trump at the White House.
Democratic Representative Gregory Meeks, who serves on the House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee, denounced the sales. He said the decision broke with a long-standing precedent for congressional review of major weapons sales and said it showed a lack of respect for the Congress.
