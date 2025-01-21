Middle East: Israeli generals resign over October 7 attacks

01/21/2025 January 21, 2025 Qatari prime minister hopes Palestinian Authority rule returns to Gaza

Speaking at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman said that his government hopes to see the Palestinian Authority (PA) regain power in Gaza once the war between Israel and Hamas comes to an end.

"We hope to see the PA back in Gaza. We hope to see a government that will really address the issues of the people over there, and there is a long way to go with Gaza and the destruction."

The Islamist militant group Hamas has controlled the enclave since 2007 — when it drove the PA out of after a brief civil war — and sparked the current conflict when it launched a surprise attack against Israel on October 7, 2023.

Qatar mediated the current ceasefire and expressed the need for both sides to negotiate "in good faith" in order to allow Gazans and Israelis to live in peace.

"If they are embarking in this in good faith, this will last and hopefully will lead to phase two, (which) will lead to a permanent ceasefire," said Prime Minister bin Abdulrahman.