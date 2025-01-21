Middle East: Israeli generals resign over October 7 attacks

01/21/2025 January 21, 2025 Six dead in Israeli operation in West Bank

Israeli forces said they launched a "significant and broad military operation" against Palestinian militants in Jenin, in the occupied West Bank, on Tuesday.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said at least six people were killed and 35 more wounded – although it doesn't distinguish between militants and civilians.

The ceasefire with Hamas over the weekend does not apply to the West Bank, which Israel captured in 1967 and which has seen a surge of violence since the start of the current war.

Israeli troops have conducted almost-daily raids in the area which often ignite gunbattles, while Jewish settlers have also launched their own attacks, including a violent rampage through two Palestinian villages on Monday night.

Hamas, which has reestablished a visible presence on the streets of Gaza since the ceasefire, condemned the operation and called on Palestinians in the West Bank to step up their own attacks.