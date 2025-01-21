Middle East: Israeli generals resign over October 7 attacks

Middle East: Israeli generals resign over October 7 attacksPublished January 21, 2025last updated January 21, 2025
What you need to know
- Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi says IDF "failed" to protect Israel
- Major General Yaron Finkelman also resigns
Here are the latest developments from Israel, Gaza and the wider Middle East on Tuesday, January 21:
Six dead in Israeli operation in West Bank
Israeli forces said they launched a "significant and broad military operation" against Palestinian militants in Jenin, in the occupied West Bank, on Tuesday.
The Palestinian Health Ministry said at least six people were killed and 35 more wounded – although it doesn't distinguish between militants and civilians.
The ceasefire with Hamas over the weekend does not apply to the West Bank, which Israel captured in 1967 and which has seen a surge of violence since the start of the current war.
Israeli troops have conducted almost-daily raids in the area which often ignite gunbattles, while Jewish settlers have also launched their own attacks, including a violent rampage through two Palestinian villages on Monday night.
Hamas, which has reestablished a visible presence on the streets of Gaza since the ceasefire, condemned the operation and called on Palestinians in the West Bank to step up their own attacks.
Top Israeli generals resign over October 7 attacks
The Chief of the General Staff of Israel's armed forces has announced his resignation, citing security and intelligence failures that left Israel exposed to Hamas' surprise attack on October 7, 2023.
Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi, the most senior Israeli commander, resigned saying the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) under his command had "failed in [their] mission to defend the State of Israel" but insisted that they had made "significant achievements" in the retaliatory campaign since.
Israel claims it has killed over 17,000 militants in the Gaza Strip, although it has not provided any evidence, while the Hamas-run health ministry in the enclave says over 47,000 Palestinians have been killed, the majority of whom they say were women and children.
In a letter to Israel's Defense Minister, Israel Katz, Halevi said he would remain in the post until the completion of the Israel Defense Force (IDF)'s investigation into the October 7 attack before standing down on March 6.
"I will transfer command of the IDF in a high-quality and thorough manner to my successor," he said.
Major General Yaron Finkelman, the head of Israel's Southern Command, which oversees operations in Gaza, also tendered his resignation.
mf/jcg (Reuters, AP, dpa, AFP)