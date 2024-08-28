Middle East: Israeli forces kill 5 in West Bank mosque

08/29/2024 August 29, 2024 Hostage relatives breach border to Gaza Strip

Relatives of some of the Israeli hostages taken to Gaza in the October 7 attacks have broken through a border fence into the Palestinian territory to stage a protest.

Dozens of people gathered to call out to their loved ones on loudspeakers, hoping they would be heard.

The demonstrators were seen carrying signs with pictures of the hostages.

The mother of an abducted soldier was said to have addressed her daughter, saying, "I'm sorry that we haven't managed yet, but I promise you that you will come back."

More than 100 hostages remain in the hands of Hamas in the Gaza Strip, 328 days after the attacks on southern Israel, in which some 1,200 people died, most of them civilians. It is unclear exactly how many of them are still alive, but a recent Israeli estimate said a third are likely to have died.

Relatives of the remaining hostages have repeatedly demanded a cease-fire agreement with Hamas with the hope that this will also yield the release of the captives. Hostage relatives claim the Israeli government has not done enough to secure any such deal.