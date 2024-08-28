Middle East: Israeli forces kill 5 in West Bank mosque

08/29/2024 August 29, 2024 EU's Borrell open to discuss sanctions on Israeli government ministers

European Union foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said Thursday that he started the process of asking the 27 EU member nations if they want to impose sanctions on some Israeli ministers.

He said some Israeli ministers issued "hate messages" against Palestinians and proposed ideas that amounted to an invitation to commit war crimes.

Borrell's comments came ahead of an informal meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels.

The German DPA news agency reported sanctions could target Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.

Smotrich and Ben-Gvir are far-right coalition partners of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Both officials are advocates of settlements in occupied Palestinian territories, which the highest UN court considers illegal.

Ben-Gvir recently called for an end to aid deliveries to the Gaza Strip to pressure the Palestinian militant organization Hamas, which several countries consider a terrorist group, to end the conflict.

Smotrich made a similar statement, suggesting a possible blockade of aid until all Israeli hostages held by Hamas were released. He described this as morally justified, even if it meant risking the lives of 2 million people in the Gaza Strip.

According to Israel, Hamas still holds 107 hostages in Gaza, although at least a third of them are believed to be dead.

Hamas sparked the Gaza war with October 7 attacks on southern Israel that resulted in the deaths of some 1,200 people, largely civilians. Israel's retaliatory military operations in Gaza have killed more than 40,000 people, among them thousands of children, according to the Health Ministry in Gaza, which is part of the Hamas-run government there.