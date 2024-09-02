Middle East: Israeli court orders end to general strike

09/02/2024 September 2, 2024 Suspected Houthi rebels attack ship in Red Sea

Houthi rebels are suspected of attacking a merchant vessel in the Red Sea on Monday, authorities said.

The British military's UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported that two projectiles had struck the vessel, and a third explosion occurred nearby.

The incident took place 70 nautical miles northwest of Yemen's small port of Salif.

"Damage control is underway," said UKMTO. "There are no casualties onboard and the vessel is proceeding to its next port of call."

The targeted ship is most likely a Panama-flagged oil tanker, Blue Lagoon I, based on the timing of the attack and coordinates offered by the UKMTO.

The Yemen-based Houthis have not claimed responsibility.

Since the start of the war in Gaza last October, the Houthis have attacked more than 80 vessels using missiles and drones. They have seized one ship and sunk two, killing four sailors.

The Iran-backed Houthi militants have claimed they target ships linked to Israel, the US or the UK to protest the conflict in Gaza and in solidarity with Palestinians, but many of the targeted ships have had no ties to the conflict.