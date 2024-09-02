Middle East: Israeli court orders end to general strike

Middle East: Israeli court orders end to general strikePublished September 2, 2024last updated September 2, 2024
What you need to know
- Israel's labor court has ruled that a general strike called over the Gaza hostage crisis must end
- Trade unions, including airport workers, were striking to put pressure on the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
- Tens of thousands of Israelis took to the streets in protest overnight following news that six more hostages had been killed
Here are the latest developments from the Israel-Hamas war and news from the wider Middle East region for Monday, September 2:
Israeli labor court orders end to general strike
Israel's Labor Court has ruled that a general strike that shut down much of the country's economy on Monday must end at 2:30 p.m. local time, according to court documents seen by the Reuters news agency.
Israel's main trade union Histadrut launched the strike to pressure Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu into negotiating a cease-fire deal with Hamas and secure the release of the remaining Israeli hostages still being held in Gaza.
The deaths of six more hostages triggered mass protests across the country over the weekend.
Gaza death toll up to 40,786
The Hamas-run Health Ministry in the Gaza Strip said Monday that at least 40,786 people have been killed in the enclave since the October 7 attacks and the start of the Israel-Hamas war.
The death toll has increased by 48 since the previous day, according to the ministry, which also has also registered over 94,000 people as wounded.
Health authorities do not differentiate between civilians and militants in their counts.
Traffic, air travel disrupted across Israel due to strikes
Service has been disrupted at Israel's main international airport, Ben Gurion, due to a general workers' strike across the country. While some flights were able to land, many departing journeys had to be canceled.
Light rail and bus routes around the country were also at a standstill.
Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich has sought to have the strike banned by Israel's Labor Court, which was due to meet mid-morning local time.
Numerous industries across Israel have been affected, including manufacturing and the tech sector. The strike has largely been supported by employer groups amid growing dissatisfaction with the Netanyahu government over the fate of the hostages in Gaza.
Suspected Houthi rebels attack ship in Red Sea
Houthi rebels are suspected of attacking a merchant vessel in the Red Sea on Monday, authorities said.
The British military's UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported that two projectiles had struck the vessel, and a third explosion occurred nearby.
The incident took place 70 nautical miles northwest of Yemen's small port of Salif.
"Damage control is underway," said UKMTO. "There are no casualties onboard and the vessel is proceeding to its next port of call."
The targeted ship is most likely a Panama-flagged oil tanker, Blue Lagoon I, based on the timing of the attack and coordinates offered by the UKMTO.
The Yemen-based Houthis have not claimed responsibility.
Since the start of the war in Gaza last October, the Houthis have attacked more than 80 vessels using missiles and drones. They have seized one ship and sunk two, killing four sailors.
The Iran-backed Houthi militants have claimed they target ships linked to Israel, the US or the UK to protest the conflict in Gaza and in solidarity with Palestinians, but many of the targeted ships have had no ties to the conflict.
Polio vaccine campaign kicks off in Gaza
Humanitarian pauses in the fighting are expected to continue on Monday for a polio vaccination campaign after Gaza registered its first case in 25 years.
Philippe Lazzarini, head of the UN's Palestinian refugee agency, called it a "race against time to reach just over 600,000 children."
"For this to work, parties to the conflict must respect the temporary area pauses," he posted on social media.
Authorities plan to vaccinate children in central Gaza until Wednesday before moving on to the more devastated northern and southern parts of the enclave.
In order for the campaign against this highly contagious disease to be effective, the World Health Organization has estimated that at least 90% of children under the age of 10 must be vaccinated.
Israeli unions call nationwide strike
Israeli trade unions are set to strike on Monday in an effort to demand the government refocus its energy on freeing the remaining hostages held by Hamas in Gaza.
"We must stop the abandonment of the hostages... I have come to the conclusion that only our intervention can shake those who need to be shaken," said Histadrut union chair Arnon Bar-David, adding that "the entire Israeli economy will go on complete strike."
Workers at Ben Gurion airport, the country's main international hub, were also expected to strike.
Calls for a strike came on the heels of news that six more hostages had been found dead in Gaza over the weekend.
"Were it not for the delays, sabotage and excuses" in months of mediation efforts, the six hostages "would likely still be alive," campaign group the Hostages and Missing Families Forum said in a statement.
Massive protests in Tel Aviv, Jerusalem
Israeli media have estimated that as many as 500,000 people took to the streets of the country's cities on Sunday night, a reaction to the news that six more hostages held by Hamas had been killed in Gaza.
In Jerusalem, protesters blocked streets and demonstrated outside the residence of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
They demanded the prime minister reach a cease-fire with Hamas to bring the remaining captives home.
Relatives of the hostages taken during the October 7 attacks on Israeli civilians have accused the government of prioritizing its assault on Gaza over the lives of their family members.
Some 101 people are still being held by Hamas in Gaza, though Israeli officials have estimated that at least one-third may have already died.
es/lo (AP, AFP, dpa, Reuters)