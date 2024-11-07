Middle East: Israeli airstrikes kill scores in Lebanon

11/07/2024 November 7, 2024 Israeli airstrikes kill scores in Lebanon

Israeli airstrikes hit south Beirut early Thursday, including areas near Lebanon's international airport, footage captured by the AFP news agency showed. AFP journalists also reported loud explosions in Beirut.

The strikes came about an hour after the Israeli army urged residents of Hezbollah strongholds to evacuate.

Meanwhile, Israeli strikes killed 40 people near Baalbek in the Bekaa Valley, the Lebanese Health Ministry said, and also hit Beirut's southern suburbs.

The strikes on eastern Lebanon also left 53 people injured.

Two waves of bombing followed, one late Wednesday and another early Thursday.

According to a Lebanese local official, an airstrike landed close to Baalbek's UNESCO-listed Roman ruins, a heritage site with some of the largest and best-preserved Roman temples outside of Rome.

In the town of Barja in central Lebanon, rescuers pulled 30 bodies out of the rubble after a late-night Israeli strike on an apartment building, authorities said on Wednesday.

Officials said some of the neighbors have reported there are still people missing.

This escalation follows over a year of clashes between Israel and the Iran-backed Hezbollah, which intensified in September with Israeli bombardments and incursions in southern Lebanon.

More than 3,000 people have been killed in Lebanon as the conflict continues.

Human rights organizations have criticized how Israel and Hezbollah have given civilians evacuation orders during the Lebanon conflict, saying they are not effective.